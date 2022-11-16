Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: Cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . 10 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.