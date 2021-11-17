For the drive home in Sioux City: A mostly clear sky. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Thursday. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Wednesday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Expect periods…
Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Very windy condi…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine t…
The Associated Press analyzed data from 1983 to 2016 and found exposure to extreme heat tripled, affecting about a quarter of the world population.
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Overcast skies and windy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. …