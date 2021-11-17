Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: A mostly clear sky. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Thursday. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.