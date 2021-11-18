This evening in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 22F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Wednesday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Expect periods…
Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today.…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine t…
Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Very windy condi…
The Associated Press analyzed data from 1983 to 2016 and found exposure to extreme heat tripled, affecting about a quarter of the world population.
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.