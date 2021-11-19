This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
