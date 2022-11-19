 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

