Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Wednesday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

