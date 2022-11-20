 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Monday. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

