This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 20F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
