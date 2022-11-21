For the drive home in Sioux City: Mostly clear skies. Low 21F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Tuesday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degre…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26. 10 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Si…
Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. We will see a mi…
This evening in Sioux City: A few clouds. Low near 10F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures bar…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Partly cloudy sk…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. We'll see s…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Sioux City…
🎧 We continue our winter weather discussion with Dave Robinson from the Rutgers Global Snow Lab.
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 17F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a goo…