Nov. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.