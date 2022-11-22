Nov. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.