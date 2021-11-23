For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. The…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Wednesday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Expect periods…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City today. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees to…
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Today's c…
Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today.…