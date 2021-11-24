For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. It will be a cold day in Sioux City Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. The…
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City today. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees to…
Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Today's c…