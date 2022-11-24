This evening in Sioux City: Mostly clear skies. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Sioux City area. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
