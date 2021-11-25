For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
