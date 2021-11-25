Nov. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.