Sioux City's evening forecast: Clear. Low 32F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Sioux City area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
