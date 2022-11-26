Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.