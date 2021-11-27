For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. A 21-degree low is fo…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Today's c…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…