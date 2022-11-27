 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News