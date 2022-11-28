This evening in Sioux City: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 80% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. W…
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 de…
Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect…
Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Exp…
Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 de…
🎧 We wrap the 2022 tropical storm season with a discussion of what it's like to fly into a hurricane.
Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …