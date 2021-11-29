This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
