Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
