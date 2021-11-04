 Skip to main content
Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 40F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

