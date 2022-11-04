This evening in Sioux City: Mostly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Snow may mix in late. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
