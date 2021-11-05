This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Clear. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
