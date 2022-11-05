Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low around 40F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Sioux City area. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
