Nov. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.