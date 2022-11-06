 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Generally fair. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Sioux City area. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News