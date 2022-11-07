Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
