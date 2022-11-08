This evening in Sioux City: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Sioux City area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
