Sioux City's evening forecast: Cloudy with showers likely late, and possibly a thunderstorm. Low 37F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 de…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. …
Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Sioux …
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking …