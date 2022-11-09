Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: Cloudy with showers likely late, and possibly a thunderstorm. Low 37F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.