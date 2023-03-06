Meteorological spring is here and with that comes turbulent weather as snowstorms give way to damaging thunderstorms. Much of the country has gotten an early start to the severe weather season, with more than 200 tornadoes reported since the first of the year.

DaNa Carlis, the Director of the NOAA National Severe Storms Laboratory, is our guest this week. He talks about the mission of his team and what they do to improve our understanding of severe storms and the accuracy of warnings.

Next week we welcome back our first repeat guest, Theresa Crimmins, Director for the USA National Phenology Network. You can listen to her first appearance on Across the Sky here: Spring blooms and allergies with Dr. Theresa Crimmins

About the Across the Sky podcast

The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team:

Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.

Sneak preview

Past episodes