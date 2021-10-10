Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
The Sioux City area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
The US learned it can't suppress its way to a healthy relationship with fire in the West. That strategy failed, even before climate change proved it to be no strategy at all.
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Sioux City. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. It…
In a world first, a drone called a Saildrone captured video from inside a hurricane. See the video here.
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Sioux City area. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Today's temperature in Sioux City will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We wi…