Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

