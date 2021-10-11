Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Sioux City. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.