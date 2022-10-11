For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
