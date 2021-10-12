This evening in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and rain later during the night. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
