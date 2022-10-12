Sioux City's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 39F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Sioux City, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Get in your outdoor activities while you can—the National Weather Service predicts a cold front and potential storms to hit the Quad Cities midweek. According to meteorologist Timothy Gunkel, the week will kick off in the 70s with clear skies. Starting Tuesday evening, a cold front is expected to cool off the area through the remainder of the week.
