For the drive home in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
