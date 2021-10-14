For the drive home in Sioux City: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
The Sioux City area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Sioux City. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degre…
Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. It…
In a world first, a drone called a Saildrone captured video from inside a hurricane. See the video here.