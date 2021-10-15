Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Clear. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
