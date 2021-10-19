Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degre…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
U.S. weather and climate disasters took more than 500 lives and cost $100 billion-plus so far in 2021, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association says.
It will be a warm day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…