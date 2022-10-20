For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Oct. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
