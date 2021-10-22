Sioux City's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
