Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: Clear. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City Sunday. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

