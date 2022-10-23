For the drive home in Sioux City: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City today. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Expect perio…
Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
🎧 Learn about the importance of accurate translations of weather forecasts as well as fall foliage on two new episodes of the Across the Sky podcast.
For the drive home in Sioux City: Clear. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City Sunday. It looks l…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s …
Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation. Its density is low, and it can easily be crushed, unlike a hailstone.
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…