Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Mostly clear. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

