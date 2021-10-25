Oct. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.