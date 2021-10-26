Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

 Skip to main content
This evening in Sioux City: Windy early with rain developing later at night. Low 47F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Sioux City area. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

