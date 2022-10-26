This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
