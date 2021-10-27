Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Sunday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. The area wil…
Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. E…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 d…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Today's condi…
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 d…